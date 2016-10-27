Have A Safe And Satisfying Journey With These Travel Tips

There is nothing more fun than traveling to new locations and having new experiences. There are a few things you should know before you hop on the plane to your next destination. If you plan on traveling in the near future, then the travel tips in the following article should be very useful to you.

Only pack the clothes you will need. In some instances, it does not pay to be over-prepared. Many people pack far too many clothes when they travel. This is a problem. It is especially a problem when they inadvertently lose the bags that contained them. Try packing multipurpose clothes that you can re-wear.

When packing, make sure you split up your valuables. If you are packing multiple bags for a trip, spread your more expensive items out between them. Always avoid putting all your valuables in one bag in case this bag is lost or stolen. Losing only one bag is still terrible but might not ruin your trip.

If you enjoy alcohol, there's no better way when traveling, to get to know a new city than with a pub crawl. Visiting multiple establishments in the same night, will give an interesting cross-section of the city that you wouldn't gain any other way. Plus, you'll make some new friends.

Don't spend your money in local cheap gift shops. Find out what your travel location is famous for, and invest in a quality item or two. While, gift shops may be more affordable, they build on the idea that tourists don't know what they're buying and take advantage of it. You are usually sold items that are poorly manufactured and are sure to fall apart once you get home. To avoid being swindled by locals, invest in something of quality.

Traveling by train can be a fun alternative to driving or flying. Many trains have an observation car, where you can sit back and take in the passing countryside. Trains also make stops at different railroad stations, which is a great opportunity to explore a new place. Dining in the dining cars is a fun and different experience. You are seated with other passengers, so it is a great opportunity to mingle and make new travel companions.

Bring a power strip along with you when you go out of the country. This may seem like a silly idea to some, but if you have a room with two outlets and you have two cell phones, two laptops and an MP3 player that needs recharging, what are you going to do? Having a power strip prevents these dilemmas and also, you will only need to buy one adapter for foreign plugs.

Instead of going someplace far away, look for local attractions that you can travel to. Not only will you save time and money, but you will also be supporting local businesses and your local economy. If you need suggestions, call your local visitors bureau for suggestions on nearby activities for you and your family.

Next time you're out on the town and looking to grab a bite, consider chowing down at the nearest Japanese restaurant. Fresh sushi and sashimi are full of protein, very low in fat, and also incredibly delicious. Salmon, for instance, is amazingly rich in vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids.

When you travel make sure you take a travel-size bottle of Febreeze or similar product in your handbag. The person who sat in the seat of the plane, bus, or train before you may not have had time to shower before sitting down for a long flight. Avoid spending your trip smelling the previous passenger's body odor by spraying your seat with Febreeze.

If you are traveling to Mexico or the Caribbean during hurricane season, it's a wise idea to purchase travel insurance, if it's within your budget. Unfortunately, by the time a hurricane warning is forecast, it's too late to buy coverage, so make sure you get it at the time that you book your vacation. For a price, you can obtain "Cancel for Any Reason"� insurance that lets you cancel your trip for reasons not already specified in your policy.

To avoid having to talk to your seatmate on a long flight, wear headphones, even if you don't feel like listening to music. The headphones will indicate to your seatmate that you are busy and unavailable to chat, which will allow you to relax or get some work done without being bothered.

When you are traveling for the holidays, pack as light as you can. Airline baggage limits are getting more and more strict with their weight allowances and packing lighter can save you time and money. If you are planning your holiday travel to be with friends or family, consider shopping online and having gifts shipped to your destination. Doing this will cut down on luggage and assure you don't lose any special gifts.

Travel with clothespins when you are planning to stay in a hotel. Many travelers find it difficult to close the hotel curtains completely, meaning that a little bit of light comes through and wakes them up in the morning. If you have a few clothespins with you, you can pin the curtains shut and wake up when you want to.

Travel is a fascinating and exciting world that is only limited by the extent of a person's budget. There are endless possibilities, combinations, and planning you can do. Start experimenting to find some place new for you to go or to learn something new so that you can improve your trips. Become inspired by these tips!